Hungarian Rhapsody

Just five Ferrari 296 GTB Assetto Fiorano with this special configuration will be produced, weaving history, innovation, and exclusivity together in a 2023 tribute to one of the marque’s most successful grand prix cars. It is a harmonious and spirited convergence of past glory, contemporary vision, and the very latest in powertrain technology. Like the F2004 single-seater, this mid-engined machine is the zenith of Maranello-born state-of-the-art. The Ferrari Atelier car doesn’t merely tell the story of an icon, it rejuvenates it. It is an ode to Ferrari’s unrelenting pursuit of performance and ensures that the legacy of that glorious chapter in the Scuderia Ferrari’s history remains as vibrant as ever.

The first of the five cars was unveiled in Budapest before a select gathering of passionate Ferrari patrons and in the presence of Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal Frédéric Vasseur. In a remarkable parallel, Ferrari’s dominant victory 19 years ago coincided with the Lippi family opening Ferrari’s first dealership in the Hungarian capital. All five cars have been sold in advance to Hungarian customers.