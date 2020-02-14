HOW TO BUILD AN "ICONA"

It is here that Ferrari unites its unparalleled wealth of knowledge, gained through more than 70 years of experience, with the world-renowned skill of its craftsmen and its cutting-edge technological equipment – the result of the brand's continuous investment in research and development – to create an extreme car that is truly in a class of its own. The absence of a roof has enabled this model to be crafted with unique lines, unimaginable on a traditional spider. Some of the most exciting details of the Ferrari Monza include the wide doors that unfold upwards and the opening direction of the bonnet, which serves to further emphasise the car's powerful V12 engine. The body of the Ferrari Monza SP2 is made entirely of carbon fibre, and this material is also used for various elements of the interior. The model boasts the best power-to-weight ratio in its category for a car in barchetta configuration, and features an 810 hp V12 engine, which can accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and from zero to 200 km/h in 7.9 seconds.