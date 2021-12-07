“Ferrari Challenge is a perfectly organised championship that offers the ability to put oneself to the test against extremely technically well-prepared rivals and which tests to the limit each driver’s competitiveness,” Scudieri – who debuted in 2020, with race number 101 – says about the race series. “The circuits are among the most beautiful and engaging, from Mugello to Spa, from Imola to Spielberg, from Valencia to Brno. They are without doubt among the most iconic tracks, true temples to sporting passion.” The cars driven in the championship also help: “You can’t stay long away from the track when you are paired with an incredible and magnificent car like the 488 Challenge Evo.”

And the last question – to a man who has been so immersed in Ferrari, both professionally and personally – comes naturally: “Which is your favourite Ferrari of them all?” For Scudieri, giving an answer is almost as challenging as a round of the Challenge series itself. “It’s difficult to say, for they are all ‘queens of my heart’,” the Neapolitan responds, shrewdly. He then changes the subject. “But I certainly can tell you which was my first Ferrari. That was a Dino 208 GT4. Unforgettable. I remember that when I picked it up, its red colour gleamed in my eyes.”