ENDLESS EMOTIONS

The new driver is accompanied by the people who once nurtured Prost, Alesi, Mansell and even the legendary Schumacher, experts who have given driving tips to Marc Gené, Olivier Beretta, Andrea Bertolini, Davide Rigon or Giancarlo Fisichella. Stepping into the shoes of a real Ferrari Formula 1 racing driver. The F1 Clienti workshop boasts a range of single-seaters, including some which date back to the seventies, including iconic cars raced by Niki Lauda, along with other models spanning the years until 2013, the last year before the hybrid power units arrived on the scene - too complicated and dangerous to be handled by non-professional drivers. The 'older' cars, meanwhile, are managed by the historic department, but these don’t often make an appearance on the track; instead, these vehicles are more commonly seen at motor shows such as the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

For these special clients Ferrari organises around half a dozen events every year. From the United States (where they drive at Austin and Laguna Seca) to Japan, with appearances on amazing European tracks like the Spa or Estoril circuits. These are not races, but at these events the client-drivers are given the opportunity to take a spin on real circuits, with their single-seaters specially prepared for the occasion by a genuine racing team. From engineers to engine specialists, wheel changers and mechanics, around fifty people dedicate their efforts to the care of the Prancing Horse’s historic single-seaters. Around seventy of these experts are based at Maranello, in the premises occupied by the Corse Clienti management team; this special location is a real travelling museum, a treasure trove of wonders where the historical archive of all Formula 1 races is housed. Filippo Petrucci is the technical coordinator: “All Ferrari single-seaters in circulation have either been raced or used for tests.