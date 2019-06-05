The SF90 Stradale, at the stroke of a pencil

It all began with a line on a blank sheet of paper. The most exciting moment at the recent unveiling of the new Ferrari SF90 Stradale in Maranello was when Flavio Manzoni, Senior Vice President, Ferrari Design, performed a little magic trick using just a pencil and a piece of paper. As members of the press and public looked on in amazement, Manzoni created the car that nobody had yet seen. And can you think of a better way to show the sophisticated intricacies of a revolutionary supercar’s design? Manzoni drew its basic lines and then refined them, doing in a few minutes the work had taken him and his team endless hours.
Under the camera lights his hand was firm, as he drew an outline. It looked like a drop of water, but then details were rapidly added, shadows were created, and the futuristic side of the car took shape. Next came the front: Manzoni began with two C-shaped lines, and these were magically transformed into headlights that emphasised its arrow-like form. Last came the car’s rear: Manzoni drew two circles, but this time they were for the exhausts, since the lights are minimalist, very modern horizontal slats. This final stroke revealed the futuristic power of the SF90 Stradale in all its glory.