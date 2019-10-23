Explained: Ferrari SF90 steering wheel

If you want to understand it, though, where do you start? First, let’s look at the obvious areas. At the top is a multi-function display, which feeds information to the drivers in real-time. Above this are warning lights for things such as engine revs, and whether the car has DRS (drag reduction system) active. To the side of the screen are dual lights that repeat the coloured waved flags at the side of the circuit. The ‘N’ button selects neutral, while ‘P’ activates the pit lane speed limiter.

In the lower half of the steering wheel are controls that will be familiar to Ferrari road car drivers – Manettino switches. The large central Manettino, wearing the Ferrari prancing horse, is a multifunction dial. It controls certain engine functions and other settings: consider it a ‘short cut’ dial for quick access. The Manettino to its left adjusts the hybrid power unit, and the dial to its right is for engine mapping – note the colour gradient from ‘eco’ green to ‘full power’ red.

The bottom-left Manettino, labelled ‘Grip’, is used at the start, to give the perfect amount of clutch slip and torque. The far-right Manettino is another multi-function switch, used to engage recover mode and other lesser-used functions. And the switch in the middle, surrounded by the colour-keyed square? This engages different modes for the internal combustion engine – ‘WU’ for warm-up, ‘PSHQ’ means ‘pre-start heat qualify’ and so on. The ‘SC’ setting is for when the safety car comes out during a race.