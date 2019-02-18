Debut and first victory

Enzo Ferrari had clear ideas right from the get-go: his Scuderia would make its debut in a highly prestigious race, the Mille Miglia. Three Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 GSs lined up for the 1930 edition, held on 13 April; the no. 62 crewed by Mario Tadini and Eugenio Siena; the no. 85 with Luigi Scarfiotti, father of future Italian GP winner Ludovico, and Guglielmo Carraroli; and the no. 90 driven by Alfredo Caniato and Carlo Sozzi. The competition didn’t pan out as hoped as none of the cars crossed the finish line.

Quick recovery

Scuderia Ferrari didn’t take long to make up for this setback. On 15 June, it took part in the Trieste-Opicina, a hill climb race covering 7.4 km from Piazza Dalmazia, in Trieste, to the obelisk in Opicina in the Karst region. The route was so fast that it came to be known as the "uphill Monza" and the Scuderia could count on Tazio Nuvolari, a real legend just awarded the Order of the Crown of Italy, and ready to put on a thrilling show for the fans in his Alfa Romeo P2. The last surviving witnesses say that the champion driver went into the tricky Cava di Faccanoni curve at full speed and, instead of slowing down, took advantage of the poor grip of the dirt road to make an impeccably controlled skid, without taking his foot off the accelerator even for a moment.

Record average

Nuvolari, with the mechanic Francesco Severi at his side, brought Scuderia Ferrari its first win, in the process setting a new record average of 95.151 km/h. It was the first in a very long series of victories that continues down to today.