Ferrari number zero

The Touring body shop in Milan sculpted the stunning lines of the car, a two-seater barchetta, whilst the in-line 8-cylinder engine was created by combining two smaller Fiat engines. The car was immediately put through its paces in the Mille Miglia on 28 April 1940, but was subsequently forgotten during the Second World War when most sporting competition was stopped in one fell swoop. So Enzo Ferrari turned his attention back to the production of hydraulic grinding machines for ball bearings.

Alberto Ascari, Enrico Nardi, Alfonso Lotario, Rangoni Machiavelli and Giovanni Minozzi all raced for Auto Avio Costruzioni: the 815 was a true legend of a car, which later gave rise to the 125, the first Ferrari in history. Amazingly enough, the Auto Avio Costruzioni 815 still exists. And it is in Italy: it belongs to the Righini collection in Anzola Emilia. It still boasts its original paintwork, a dark reddish purple that is miles away from the blazing red that would go on to distinguish future Ferrari. Today, it is estimated that this individual specimen may be worth more than 100 million euros, which would make it the most valuable car on the planet.

The only other 815 belonged to the Marquis Lotario Rangoni Machiavelli who sent it off to be scrapped after it was wrecked in an accident. In 1958, however, his brother Rolando Rangoni Machiavelli found it again, in a scrapyard. He photographed it, and then went to Enzo Ferrari to confirm whether or not that pile of twisted metal was the crashed 815. The Commendatore confirmed that it was, but when Rangoni Machiavelli returned to recover the wreckage, the car had already been crushed. And so it was farewell. The Ferrari 125 S, the first Ferrari ever built, would also meet a similar end.