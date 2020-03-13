A LEGENDARY 12 HOURS

Back in the pits he had to watch the lead pass to the Rodriguez/Siffert Porsche 917K, ahead of Peter Revson and McQueen in the Porsche 908. When Rodriguez-Siffert themselves then had to pit with a front hub failure, Revson-McQueen looked set for a prestigious win. But then, with just 30 minutes left of the day-long race, engineer Mauro Forghieri – then-director of the Scuderia’s racing department – threw Andretti back in the race at the wheel of the non-Spyder 512 S variant that had been driven throughout by Ignazio Giunti and Nino Vaccarella.

Andretti recalls that he had been already trudging across to the adjacent airport to fly back to Pennsylvania when Forghieri ran after him. “Vaccarella was much taller than me, so right away I notice that I’m not really fitting in his car,” recalls Andretti. “But at that point, pure desire drives you. I became possessed.” Andretti drove with gay abandon around the flat, 5.2-mile track, the red 512 S handling beautifully. “It was the first time in the race that I took Turn One flat out, no lifting,” he smiles.

Previously a lap down, he now found himself ahead of the white Porsche. But then came another twist of fate. Forghieri had warned Andretti that the Ferrari might be low on fuel, and sure enough the light flickered on. “In those days, that light comes on and you pit, right away, no questions. So I did,” Andretti says. A few tense seconds passed as the anxious racer waited for a few precious litres of fuel to be rapidly pumped into his tank.