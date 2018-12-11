Amid the Lochs, in GTC4Lusso Luxury

Per capita, Britons are the highest rollers in Europe when it comes to spending on rolling stock. Yet for the most part we just sit about in our fancy mobile sheds – either trapped in jams, as we inch from home to work and back again, or else we bumble along country lanes on a never-ending 'London to Brighton' run, with the ghost of a man carrying a red flag pacing dutifully in front of our dazzling radiator grilles.

Complete motionlessness is, however, our true desideratum: the shed parked up in layby or on verge – its occupants hinged into folding striped deckchairs and chomping on cheese sandwiches as they gaze upon a vista limpid as themselves.