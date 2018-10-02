A Ferrari flying on carbon fibre wheels

The company - which today has some 170 employees - soon made a significant breakthrough: its engineers figured out how to make a one-piece carbon-fibre wheel rim and barrel, which reduced both production complexity and weight. Lighter wheels mean lightening the extremities, thus reducing the forces of both inertia and of rotating mass for the drivetrain to deal with. This means the car can accelerate faster, turn-in sharper, corner at higher speeds and brake more effectively. All this, of course, leads to greater driver enjoyment. "This is a step-change improvement in vehicle dynamics and greatly enhances vehicle performance," explains Jake Dingle, Carbon Revolution's chief executive. The process is highly complex and requires the use of advanced, aerospace-industry-grade machinery.



For example, for one part of the hub-making process, the company uses a Tailored Fibre Placement (TFP) machine that sews a 'star' onto a stencil. It does so, using a one centimetre-wide tape of carbon fibre that is made up of 24,000 individual strands, each one-tenth the width of a human hair. Each 'star', along with other components, will later be moved into a dry-fibre layup process where it will be hand-fitted into a huge wheel-cast. Dingle says the TFP achieves reliability in one of the most important areas of wheel design. "A wheel has to be attached to a vehicle that weighs anything between one and two tonnes. The wheel hub must handle hundreds of horsepower from the drivetrain. It has to deal with fatigue during a life of over 300,000 kilometres.