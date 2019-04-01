A pearl in the desert

The first public reveal of the Ferrari F8 Tributo takes place in an exotic location. Ferrari's new eight-cylinder Berlinetta, which was first presented at the Geneva Motor Show, was unveiled in front of customers, guests and local authorities in Bahrain at the Sakhir Circuit, home of the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix.
Marc Gené, a true Scuderia Ferrari ambassador, was there to christen the car that bears the name of the best 8-cylinder engine in the world in front of customers. During the presentation, the Spanish driver described the model in detail; the Tributo boasts a 720 horsepower engine, the best-performing V8 ever for a Ferrari not from a limited series and the latest incarnation of the unit that won “International Engine of the Year” for three consecutive years (2016, 2017 and 2018) and that has been recognised as the best engine of the last 20 years. In addition to the engine, capable of delivering an extra 50 hp, the new Ferrari F8 Tributo is 40 kg lighter and benefits from increased aerodynamic efficiency (+10%) and the new version of the Side Slip Angle Control.
In dazzling Corsa Blue, the Ferrari F8 Tributo stole the hearts of the customers and guests present at the event, as they admired its elegant lines and lined up to steal a quick photo with the car, as they eagerly await the moment when they will be able to get behind the wheel in the coming months.