Track Masters

Next up, the 599XX is, like all the Ferrari XX cars, based on a road car – in this case the 599 GTB Fiorano – but uses technology derived from Formula 1 to transform it into an extreme track car. The heavily modified V12 engine has mighty power, 700cv, and sounds incredible. The gearbox takes just 60 milliseconds to change ratio, whilst the ‘High Performance Dynamic Concept’ electronic control system is designed for extreme performance.



The Ferrari ‘Actiflow’ aerodynamics package includes two boot-mounted fans that channel underbody airflow through rear grilles. The bodywork and braking systems also benefit from extensive use of lightweight carbon-fibre. Kaminskey says of the 599XX: “It’s so much fun, you can really slide it around the track. The downshift, especially with the Evo kit, where the exhaust comes out right at the front wheels, is the greatest sound of any GT car. When you go to sleep at night, you still hear and feel it.”



Finally, the star of the line-up has to be the F1 Grand Prix car that Michael Schumacher drove to victory in 2003. The unique collection of Ferrari Clienti F1 cars, originally driven by the likes of Schumacher, Alonso and Räikkönen, means that owners can pilot these F1 icons around tracks worldwide. Kaminskey sums up: “The G-forces, downforce, grip – everything about the F1 car is amazing. It’s truly special to have this moment with all four cars together – for the first time ever.”

