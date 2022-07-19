The Ferrari Classiche department is where impossible feats become possible. Nothing stops people who are long accustomed to working on every type of engine and car, following original drawings carefully stored in an archive that amounts to the ‘Fort Knox’ of vintage cars. Their latest exploit has seen them put a single-seater from the late 1960s back on the track.





Irmo Costantini, a leading figure in the Engine Assembly Department and now head of the Officina Classiche; Luigi ‘the jeweller’ Musi, Classiche’s chief engine builder after working in Formula One during the Mansell era; Stefano Tassi, the engine mechanic: the combined efforts of these ‘magicians in red’ brought the 12-cylinder engine of a 312 effectively back to life.