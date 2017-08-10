Ferrari Challenge: the toughest test

A lot of people dream of owning a Ferrari, but what happens once you accomplish that dream? That's how I came to start my AM (Amateur) racing career in 2013 at the age of 48. Frankly, I have no regrets about not starting earlier. In my youth, I enjoyed being an entrepreneur, and my consistent passion in life has been building businesses.

In terms of racing success, here's a quirky statistic that I enjoy: I am second on the list of Belgian drivers with the most race wins (the list also includes the Formula One driver Stoffel Vandoorne).

My initiation came in 2013 in the Ferrari Challenge support race to the 24 Hours of Le Mans. To begin with, Le Mans was very daunting, especially considering the 458C then had no aero. The car managed 315km/h down the Mulsanne Straight, which was pretty hairy.