How to get the perfect body

It’s this mix of traditional skills and advanced technology that makes Ferrari’s Scaglietti body plant unusual, and the source of a sizeable slice of the pleasure of owning a Ferrari. Located in Modena, Carrozzeria Scaglietti and Ferrari have been linked since 1947, when Enzo Ferrari asked Sergio Scaglietti, who ran a car body repair workshop at the time, to make a pair of mudguards for a car entered in a 1600km endurance event.

A year later Scaglietti repaired a damaged barchetta for Ferrari, leading to orders for a 2.0-litre sports car and, in 1952, a body for the Mondial 4.0-litre. Work on the landmark Testarossa followed, along with a move to a new factory in Via Emilia Est, Modena, part-funded by Enzo. The two became friends, with Sergio also becoming close to Enzo’s son Dino, who was often to be found at the Carrozzeria.

Today, there are three Scaglietti production lines: the Team V8 builds the 488 GTB and Spider and the California T, the Team V12 the F12berlinetta, F12tdf, the GTC4 Lusso and the (V8) GTC4 Lusso T, while the Team Serie Speciale works on the LaFerrari.

The two lines building the aluminium-bodied cars follow essentially the same principles, using high-precision robots for dimensionally and structurally critical assembly and highly skilled craftsmanship to achieve a perfect aesthetic finish.