A 812 Superfast (and Superfun) v12 Drive in the Desert

On the race car, we need to follow certain rules. We need to adapt the power of the car, the torque of the engine, the turbo to all those rules.” But on the road car, aside from safety and emissions regulations, there are no rules. Thus Ferrari was able to re-engineer its V12 to produce that 780hp and put it in a two-seat GT that remains manageable on the road. “Ferrari builds a great compromise between a road car and race car, a car to drive on a normal road or to drive on the track,” explains Molina.

“You have the different engine maps, the different tools to play with in the car, different modes on the traction control. I think this is one of the strongest points of a Ferrari – you have a really nice car on the road and amazing performance on the track. “The power is really controllable, so you can modulate it quite well with the throttle,” the Spaniard continues. “The power is so smooth and that’s good for people that are not used to having this much power. It’s so easy to handle it, and that makes it fun.”