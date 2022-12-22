Ferrari 499P: The Comeback

At the event, while mechanics fettled an ex-Schumacher F1 car a few doors down, we were asked to take our seats opposite the new car.

When the cover was finally lifted, it took a while to absorb what we were looking at. Conceived and created according to the new-for-2023 Hypercar rules, the 499P’s shape is dictated largely by aerodynamic and packaging requirements, but looks every millimetre the space-age long-distance competition car.

Importantly, though, the team at Ferrari’s Centro Stile has had a hand in the car’s design, adding enough graphic flavour to the bewinged silhouette to ensure that the 499P looks like a true Ferrari. Predominantly red, the yellow stripe confirms that, for all its future-focus, Ferrari is a company with arguably the greatest racing history of all: it’s a nod to 1973’s magnificent 312P. And the nomenclature is important, too. The 499 refers to the unitary displacement of its engine, while the P stands for Prototype. Somehow that’s enough to collapse half a century of waiting in one fell swoop.

The new car is powered by an engine based on the 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6 used in the all-new 296 GT3, with a maximum power output of 500kW (680cv). Added here is an Energy Recovery System (ERS) that’s connected to the front axle, and fed by a brake-by-wire system. The ERS is good for 200 kW, and the battery that powers it uses know-how accrued from Ferrari’s vast F1 experience.