488 Pista: an almost human car

They all bring the very essence of track driving to the road – the feeling that the car reacts instantly to your inputs. Nicola Boari, Head of Product Marketing and Member of the Executive Committee, explains how the new 488 Pista was born: “With the 488 GTE winning the FIA World Endurance Championship, and our 488 Challenge single-make series, never before have we had such a successful platform.

Having been tested on 25 circuits throughout the world, the 488 has proven itself to be an incredibly able, high-performing package. “The Pista is the most profound upgrade we’ve ever made in a Special Series car. While the 458 Speciale was about pure fun, the 488 Pista is definitely more demanding. We put in unprecedented effort to stress the competitive soul of the car.