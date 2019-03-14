A feast of Ferrari F40

By 1992, Ferrari F40 production was drawing to a close. The iconic supercar, built to celebrate 40 years of Ferrari, had proven to be an incredible success, with more than 1,300 models built over a five-year period. F40s were being driven all over the world, and particularly in Europe. In Germany, for example, the legendary Ferrari was exceedingly popular. So in the summer of 1992, with the help of Ferrari Germany and the official Ferrari Owners Club of Deutschland, it was decided to hold a very special event indeed. This would be dedicated to the F40, with owners across the country invited to Italy for a driving tour that would go down in history. The event was held on 11-14 June. It would take in Maranello, the Fiorano test track, and some memorable laps at Italy’s Mugello race circuit.

Track driving was not as commonplace then as it is now, so driving on both Ferrari’s hallowed turf and the quick, challenging Mugello circuit were to be real highlights. 68 owners signed up to take part in the event: every F40 entered, apart from one, was red. That exception? A rare black model. Those who took part spoke of the incredible buzz throughout the event. It truly was a never-before-seen spectacle. At several points during the tour, time was allocated to take group photographs of the entrants. This would be an incredibly rare opportunity to photograph so many Ferrari F40s in one place, and the organisers were not going to pass it up. And it is these photographs that are now part of Ferrari folklore, and a jewel in the F40 archives.