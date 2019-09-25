Riding the wind

It may seem to be a logical progression of the Ferrari model range, but there is nevertheless something quite magical about the new Ferrari F8 Spider. With an impressive pedigree dating back to the 308 GTS in 1977, this latest Ferrari open-roof V8 is less extreme than the 488 Pista Spider but sportier than the 488 Spider. Planned right from the beginning of the F8 programme, its development went hand-in-hand with the F8 Tributo coupé.

"The V8 mid-engined spider has always been one of the pillars of the Ferrari product line-up”, explains Enrico Galliera, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer. “This new model is very much in the tradition of Ferrari, with spider following coupé. The spider is aimed at a different type of client, one who is looking for extreme performance and uncompromising driving pleasure, which the mid-rear-engine layout delivers, but who specifically wants the experience of driving with an open roof”.