Ever Green

Green Ferrari are rare, which makes them eye-catching even when the hue is subtle. Varieties of verde account for just one per cent of the Prancing Horse in existence, yet the marque has noticed a surge in popularity in tandem with other areas of luxury and creativity.

This year, 2023, has seen green declared the colour of choice in both the fashion and interior design fields, and is at the heart of contemporary art and architectural movements. Green has deep meanings and resonances: it is the colour of nature and rebirth, and in some cultures is a symbol of immortality, fertility, purity and wealth.

To the Irish, it represents luck; the colour of the shamrock. In an automotive context, there have been superstitions about the colour green, born from the early days of the American NASCAR series in particular (racer Lee Oldfield was killed in a green machine in 1910, and Gaston Chevrolet a decade later), but this didn’t extend to the United Kingdom where British Racing Green has been the signature hue for racing cars since before the war – and given the success of a great number of green racers, we can surely discount the harbingers of doom.