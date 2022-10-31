The 250 GTO may be more valuable, the Enzo more high-tech, and the latest SF90 Stradale is certainly faster, more sophisticated and way more capable. But, for sheer raw driving excitement, nothing beats the Ferrari F40.





It may well be the most exciting car ever built. There’s drama in its style and there’s high drama in the driving experience – so visceral, so demanding and yet so satisfying. As if all that wasn’t enough, the F40 was the first road car to do more than 200 mph (320 km/h) – and all without ABS brakes or any electronic controls. It didn’t even have power assisted steering or brakes. This car had a very singular mission: to thrill.