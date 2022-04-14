For this reason, the design of the car – excluding various aerodynamic enhancements exclusive to the track version – has maintained its bond with the series model, which in its development phase made strong references to cars like the 250 LM of 1963, that perfect marriage of simplicity and functionality.

It’s clear from the early sketches how the distinctive stylistic elements of the 296 GTB have been maintained. Performance and style elements merge perfectly, highlighting the fusion of the technical and the aesthetic – the trademark of every Ferrari.

Computational Fluid Dynamics calibrated-airflow studies – carried out in the Ferrari wind tunnel – concerned all the areas of the car, the aim being to ensure an aerodynamic setup that could guarantee optimal drag coefficient and downforce and so enhance the vehicle’s handling.