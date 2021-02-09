Daytona Debutant

It looked like a dream Daytona debut for Danish driver Nicklas Nielsen. His Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 led the GTD class for long stretches at the recent 24 Hours of Daytona, one of the world’s most iconic sports car races. ‘It was a great battle for the majority of the race with the no. 57 Mercedes, the other quickest car in the class,’ says Nielsen, who turned 24 just days after the 2021 event.

He and his AF Corse teammates – Matteo Cressoni, Simon Mann, and fellow factory driver Daniel Serra – looked set for the class win. After a brilliant first phase, the Italian team's car held the lead for long stretches. ‘Our car was running perfectly. We’d had no trouble at all. It’s a very reliable and fast car, very well balanced, just what you want in a 24-hour race,’ says Nielsen.