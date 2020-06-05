Corse Clienti: the restart begins

Not only has our site in Maranello reopened, to allow a gradual return to full production levels, but work has restarted at the Corse Clienti workshops, specifically those working on F1 Clienti and the XX Programmes. All our employees had been eagerly awaiting 7 May, and four days later they were back working at full throttle to prepare the single-seaters and splendid specimens from the XX Programmes, like the FXX-K Evo and the 599XX Evo, for the events at the track in Barcelona on 21 and 22 July.