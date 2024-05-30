Conquering Hero

Maglioli’s father had wanted his son to become a doctor, and although he chose the unpredictable world of motorsport instead, the young man was apparently cut from a different cloth to his devil-may-care rivals. “Maglioli is something different,” an Italian friend told Sports Illustrated in 1954. “He is not wild. He does not eat much; he drinks less than he eats. He is not crazy over women. The head rules him. For a young Italian that is odd. For an Italian race driver it is nearly impossible.”

Born in Biella, in the northern Italian Piedmont region, in 1928, Maglioli was introduced to motor racing by his friend and fellow driver, Giovanni Bracco. He would have the honour of racing for Scuderia Ferrari in three F1 world championships, in 1953, ’54 and ’55, but his appearances were sporadic, the points haul minimal.