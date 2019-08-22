The colour of love

This allows select owners to work with a Personal Designer to create a unique appearance. They discovered Tailor Made in 2013 at the Frankfurt Auto Show, says Ian: “We had a 458 Speciale on order, so we decided to make a Tailor Made request on it.” Backstage at Frankfurt, the Cobuns were shown a series of colour samples.

Oddly, the one they liked most of all had no name, which they overlooked – but, six months later, the same thing happened in Maranello during their Tailor Made session. They pointed it out to the Personal Designer, who flipped over the swatch and wrote something on the back: Rosso Coburn.

History was made. The couple now had their own Ferrari colour tone – which has since been requested by several other Ferrari clients. “This is the great thing about the Tailor Made programme,” Ian enthuses. “You have a good idea, and then they make it exceptional.” The Speciale also wore a grey and silver stripe, and this fed into their next Tailor Made project, an F12tdf. Ian says it was inspired by the monochromatic ‘argent’ tone of a vintage 1960s 275GTB. Since a lot of the influence in the styling cues for the tdf came from that period of cars, I wanted to honour those cars in the way that the designers were honouring it,” he explains. They visited Maranello again and, after some experimentation, happened upon the perfect shade. “It just registered.” They took it outside to view it under natural light, and it looked perfect. The name? Grigio Coburn. Ian admits they are humbled by it.