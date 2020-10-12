When the Targa came to town

Like a bolt of lightning, the girl took off again, running out of the house and across the square. Around the corner, she found the butcher’s shop, but it was closed for the day. A stray seagull circled overhead. But there were no beagles to be found.

“Francesco!” she called, her voice weakening in despair. Listening for his familiar bark, she heard only a deep rumble echo off the nearby hills.

She made her way back to the piazza, taking a seat on the pavement curb. The village was empty, and she suddenly felt very alone. Tears welled in her eyes, then dribbled down her checks as she muttered the lost dog’s name over and over.

The rumbling noise grew louder, until it became recognisable as the mechanical workings of a hard driving vehicle. Closer and closer it came, until the motor’s growl was replaced by a screeching of tyres. The vehicle’s rumbling sound died away for a moment, then started again, quiet at first, then growing into a bellow.

Then it appeared. The car burst around the corner, unlike any Luisa had ever seen. It was mean and bulbous, with a menacing horizontal front grill that resembled the open jaws of a shark. Though covered with road dust, the vehicle’s blood red skin oozed speed and power. Her father would have recognised it as a Ferrari 166 Sport, hand built at Maranello, but to Luisa it was a terrifying mechanical creature, yet one of strange beauty. It rounded the turn with tyres squealing, the heads of its two ‘piloti’ protruding from the open top. The driver, a dark-haired man wearing goggles and a cloth racing cap, blipped the motor as he downshifted the gears. The car then began to accelerate until the driver spotted the crying little girl seated on the curb. The tyres shrieked again, this time as the driver stood on the brakes.