“People were coming out onto the small streets, and they were all clapping and cheering Ferrari,” recalls Cogan. “I could feel that I was losing fuel pressure. I saw a little side driveway and I pulled the car into it to let it cool for a second. Then I looked up over my head, and it was the Museo Ferrari, the home of Enzo Ferrari, where it all started in Modena. I looked at my wife and said, ‘Well, I believe our Italian lady has decided she wants to come back home.’”

For Cogan, a real estate developer from Louisville, Kentucky, who had developed his passion for Ferrari into a truly stunning collection, it was one slice of serendipity in a Ferrari journey full of such wonderful moments.

The first time that Kevin Cogan heard the exhaust note of a Ferrari he became hooked on the Prancing Horse. He bought his first Ferrari in 1980 by scouring the classified ads of the Los Angeles Times, a 308 GTS from 1978, that he and Antoinette drove all the way home from LA to Kentucky, beginning a lifelong love affair that has encompassed not only all things Ferrari, but all things Italy too.