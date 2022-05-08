It’s time to hit the track. The 312 T4 starts up and Charles engages first gear, but is a bit hesitant. The engine stops and is promptly restarted by the mechanics. It can start: the roar of the 12-cylinder resounds proudly on the track where it has shown its mettle so many times. On the first lap, Leclerc is careful not to slip up, but then gains confidence and soon starts enjoying himself with power slides that thrill the people in the pit, especially Villeneuve’s mechanics: “It’s like seeing Gilles again,” says a Benassi verging on the emotional.

The few laps anticipated fly by in an instant: Charles is almost sorry that the experience has to end there: “I would have liked to carry on. Driving this single-seater is fantastic, even if it must have been quite a feat to do it for an entire Grand Prix.”

Then he talks about Gilles: “I know Villeneuve for his courage, recklessness and indomitable character. He only won six races but he probably contributed to the myth of the Prancing Horse like no one else. It was an honour for me to be able to drive this single-seater in memory of him. For my part, I hope I can keep thrilling the fans with my races for Ferrari.” We’re counting on it, Charles.