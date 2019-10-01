Celebrating the most significant Ferrari

The 166 MM Touring barchetta was the car that, in 1949, delivered Ferrari an extraordinary year that truly put Enzo Ferrari’s young company on the map. Launched at the 1948 Turin Motor Show in September, the 166 MM (the letters stood for ‘Mille Miglia’) had already impressed the critics with its beautifully curvaceous and delicate lines.

But few could have predicted just what this sports racing car would go on to achieve in the heat of competition during 1949. At the exclusive 2019 Hampton Court Palace Concours of Elegance, the 70th anniversary of this landmark Ferrari was celebrated.