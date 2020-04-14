Black fibre’s masters

Small wonder that carbon-fibre is crucial to Ferrari’s Formula 1 programme, with all-carbon monocoque construction arriving in the early 1980s.

Having explored a variety of materials technology, including bonded aluminium spaceframes, composite tubs and carbon/Kevlar panels, Ferrari was a pioneer in realising the benefits of the material in road cars. The first road-going Ferrari to make use of carbon-fibre was the GTO of 1984 which featured a composite bulkhead and bonnet.

Then in 1987, Ferrari created its ‘racer for the road’ F40 model, which became the first series production car in the world whose body was constructed almost entirely of composite materials, namely Kevlar and carbon-fibre. The F40 made a real feature of its carbon construction inside the cabin, too. The extreme purposefulness of the car was heightened by the doors, deep bucket seats and interior panels being partially revealed in beautifully exposed carbon-fibre.

The F40’s successor – the F50 of 1995 – was equally pioneering, as one of the world’s first cars ever to have a full monocoque chassis made of carbon-fibre.