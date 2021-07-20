The optional two-tone livery available accentuates the design of the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, from the overhang on the nose to the Assetto Fiorano model's bespoke rear screen louvres and extended carbon-fibre rear spoiler
Named for Ferrari's own test track in Maranello, Italy, the Assetto Fiorano version of the SF90 Stradale is in its element on the fabled Fiorano circuit
After the SF90 Stradale and SF90 Spider, the new 296 GTB is the latest Ferrari model to be available in an Assetto Fiorano version alongside the standard car
Resplendent in its optional two-tone livery that was inspired by the 250 LM, the Assetto Fiorano version of the 296 GTB features additional carbon-fibre elements on the outer edges of the front bumper, as well as lightweight carbon-fibre components within the interior