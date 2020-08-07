A special 'home' called Maranello

There are many historical examples. The most famous were founded where the industrial revolution began. Places such as New Lanark – now a UNESCO World Heritage Site – in Scotland, and Saltaire in Yorkshire, in northern England. Here textile mill workers had their own hospitals, concert halls and libraries. Other such villages were created also in Germany, Spain, France - and Italy, whose most famous example is Crespi d’Adda (in Lombardy), also recognised, in 1995, as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Can Maranello be considered a ‘factory town’ in this sense? Not really: the ‘Villaggio Ferrari’ – the production facilities – was born not out of a village, but from a road. And it really could not be any other way: where else could the world’s most famous car town have emerged if not alongside a road?

The Ferrari plant was built in Maranello in 1943. Before that Enzo Ferrari had his mechanical factory in Modena, some 15 kilometres to the west sitting on the Via Emilia, one of antiquity’s most important Consular Roads. When Ferrari decided to expand his factory in order to increase production volumes, he at first considered doing it in the municipality of Formigine, which was right next to Maranello. But the local administration refused his request, so he opted for Maranello.