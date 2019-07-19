Ferrari Classiche Academy

My classmates’ uncertain expressions soon reveal that in our group only two of us actually enjoy getting our hands dirty changing our own oil and filters. But we all soon have a much better idea of what constitutes a manual transmission, a dry clutch, direct steering, and a parallelogram suspension. An Academy mechanic talks us through the genesis of its eight cylinders. Mid-morning, a magnificent example appears on a trestle, its components partly sectioned. Hearing it roar at just an arm’s length away reveals what kind of beast we are dealing with.

The next session is devoted to driving techniques, focussing on gear changing and the fateful heel-toe shifting. By midday we are out on the track. First we watch the instructor (his feet, hands, the rev counter), then try to imitate him whilst nervously trying to remember everything. Eventually satisfaction increases, as does the speed. The Academy programme acts as a first step toward the vintage-car world, including regularity rallies and training activities on public roads and track, with roadbook and pressostat/photocell.