A Story of Sacrifice

It was, perhaps, the greatest act of sportsmanship in Formula One history. One driver, with a chance of winning the race and the world title, would hand his car over to another driver, to allow him to claim the title instead.

This story of drama and sacrifice takes place, appropriately, at Monza, most storied of all racing circuits. And it involves Ferrari, most celebrated of all F1 teams.

For the final round of the 1956 world championship, three drivers had a chance of winning the title: defending champion Juan-Manuel Fangio and his Ferrari teammate, young Peter Collins, in his first year with the Scuderia. The third runner was Maserati’s Jean Behra, an experienced French racer.