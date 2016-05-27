European Tour

There were sporadic European Grands Prix (or Grands Prix of Europe) during the pre-and post-war periods, but it was in 1983 that the race became a fixture in the World Championship. That season, a new grand prix, to be held in Queens, New York, amid much fanfare, was cancelled with just 10 weeks to go. Brands Hatch was chosen as a replacement but, with a British Grand Prix having already taken place earlier that summer at Silverstone, the new event took on the European mantle. The penultimate race of the season, it was a huge success, prompting the FIA to continue with this new addition to the calendar the following season (the Nürburgring had the honour in 1984). However, from 1986 to 1992 it lost out to the new Hungarian Grand Prix.