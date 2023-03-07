A life well lived

While history records Scheckter in the pantheon of F1 greats, the young hotshot was a gamble when Enzo Ferrari hired him for 1979, having earned a reputation for a rather volatile brand of speed soon after debuting in F1 at Watkins Glen, 1972.

Scheckter had matured in the years between, finishing third overall in both 1974 and ’76 F1 seasons and often garnering respect for out-performing inferior machinery, notably the Tyrrell P34 six-wheeler (also in the collection) which he drove to its only victory in the 1976 Swedish GP – ‘I could drive around problems where other guys would focus more on setting the car up,’ is how the South African squares it.

And then came that call-up from Ferrari.

‘Enzo Ferrari was smart, very tough and everyone was scared around him,’ explains Scheckter. ‘I remember being in the office – a dark environment, the light furniture – and being asked “how much money do you want?”. I said I was too young to think about money, and I think Enzo was testing me, seeing what my motivation was. Carlos Reutemann resigned when I came in.’