A legend for a legend

Who knows what the name Ferrari must have stirred in Roversi – who has lived in Paris for many years – when the call came asking him to be on the set of Maranello’s first major fashion shoot? “For us Italians, the name Ferrari is a legend. For me – being from Ravenna, which is in the same region – even more so,” the photographer explains. “The first time I went there I was a young person. We were a group of four friends and Enzo Ferrari – the Drake himself – received us in person, in his office. It was beautiful. He was legendary. Kind, friendly, elegant.” Decades later another “call” came from Maranello.

“Last summer I received an invitation and I went with three of my five children,” he says. “It was exciting – again. They took us everywhere, to every department. I discovered a world that I then found again on the set of the fashion shoot. When we came out of the factory there were lots of children waiting outside, hoping they might get a glance of a pilota or a Prancing Horse leaving through the gates. I was amazed at how that place keeps its spell intact. I reflected on how the myth hasn’t changed, from one generation to the next. Marvellous.”