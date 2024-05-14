A Celebration Of The Front-Engine Ferrari V12

But while this fabled powerplant is well-known as the beating heart of Ferrari’s classic GT cars, the history of the Ferrari V12 engine goes back a little further. Indeed, the marque’s very first car, the 1947 Ferrari 125 S, boasted a Colombo V12 with a front-engined layout, but its capacity was limited to 1.5 litres and it put out just 118 cv. Engine capacity and power grew over the following 15 years as the V12 unit was tirelessly developed – becoming an essential ingredient as Ferrari became ever more successful in sports car racing – but it was with the 1962 debut of the legendary Ferrari 250 GTO that the V12 gained its true status as the flagship engine for Ferrari’s top-end performance models.