Royal Flush

Bøgh-Sørensen is a mild-mannered Danish entrepreneur who started the pharmaceutical company Orifarm in 1994 with his wife and has since grown it into a billion-euro business. Yet he claims that Ferrari ownership was always something he felt would remain beyond his grasp. The epiphany only began in 2007 when his youngest son, then just seven years old, noticed that a grand tour organised as part of Ferrari’s 60th anniversary celebrations would be passing through their nearest town.

“I’ve always been a car freak, but Ferrari was just a dream. I’d driven lots of BMWs, mostly the M5,” the Dane tells The Official Ferrari Magazine. “I’m not sure how my son found out about the Ferrari tour, but he suggested we go. It was fantastic, I made contact with a Ferrari dealer that day, and we made an arrangement for me to try a 599 GTB. I don’t imagine he thought I’d actually buy one, but I was absolutely fascinated by it. I remember getting back into my BMW and I felt like a retired person. I ordered a 599 a few weeks later. It just blew my mind.”