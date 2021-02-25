40 years of turbo: road cars

Ben Pulman

As turbocharged Ferraris took back-to-back Constructors’ Championships in the 1982 and 1983 Formula 1 seasons, the technology made the leap to the Prancing Horse’s road cars. It was the start of something very special…

At the 1982 Turin Motor Show, Ferrari unveiled the 208 GTB Turbo, its first turbocharged road car. The first ever four-cam V8 road car to be turbocharged, the 1991cc capacity sidestepped a luxury tax in Italy on engines above 2.0-litres. However, fitted with a turbocharger, it produced only 20cv less than the 308 GTB Quattrovalvole and delivered the kind of acceleration normally unthinkable in a car of this displacement.

Fledgling turbo technology took a giant leap less than two years later, with the unveiling the Ferrari GTO – known unofficially with the 288 prefix, to differentiate it from the 250 GTO. It was the first mid-engined Ferrari with a longitudinally mounted V8 engine, and the first with twin turbos. A pair of intercoolers additionally cooled the charge air and helped the 2855cc engine generate 400cv. Able to achieve 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 305km/h, at the time it was the fastest production car in the world.