1963: Ferrari dominates GT racing

The winning streak of Scuderia Ferrari in closed-wheel racing continued in 1963, when the world calendar consisted of no fewer than 22 dates, not all of which were valid for all car categories. Ferrari, and the Scuderia team in particular, dominated the season, thrashing Jaguar and Shelby.

Scuderia Ferrari triumphed in three key events: the 12 Hours of Sebring, which saw John Surtees assert his dominance in a 250 P, along with Italian racer Ludovico Scarfiotti, the 1000 km race at the Nürburgring, where the English driver raced side by side with Belgian Willy Mairesse, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, during which Lorenzo Bandini and Ludovico Scarfiotti put themselves behind five other Ferraris - a race destined to enter the record books of the Maranello-based manufacturer.