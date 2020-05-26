Bringing a 195 Inter back to perfection

Jun Nishikawa
It was a classic case of ‘love at first sight’ when Yuki Takeda first laid eyes on a vintage Ferrari 195 Inter. Ten years later, the beautiful berlinetta - perfectly restored by Ferrari Classiche - was his
One sunny February morning, the Auto Cavallino showroom in Kobe, Japan, was hosting a very special guest: a flaming red, recently restored Ferrari 195 Inter. “Today, we’re the first in Japan to see this car in its completely restored form,” enthuses the gorgeous car’s owner, Mr. Yuki Takeda, during an interview with The Official Ferrari Magazine. The unique vehicle - a nearly 70 year-old specimen - had returned to its adopted homeland of Japan after nearly three years of restoration at the hands of the Ferrari Classiche experts in Maranello.
The 195 Inter is more than just unique; it is truly rare. From the start, only 27 units were ever produced. Of these, only three were bodied by Carrozzeria Touring, two of which were berlinettas (the other was a notchback coupé). “I’m a big fan of this berlinetta style without the notch,” says Takeda about his 195. “The line going from the roof to the rear end is absolutely gorgeous. The incorporation of a sunroof also helps to make this a particularly rare model.”
The restoration work is simply incredible. The interior smells new, but in a way that’s different from the one you get in the latest Ferrari models. Also, if you check out the engine compartment, you’ll see that it’s just like new. “From the moment I had a look at the finished engine, I was sure that I’d made the right decision to take it to Classiche,” Takeda affirms.
The 33 year-old Ferrari enthusiast first caught sight of the car when he was 18. “I witnessed the previous owner’s appearance in ‘La Festa Mille Miglia’, the Japanese version of the Mille Miglia. It was the first time that I’d seen a Ferrari that was so cool. Roughly ten years had passed and I was still visiting the home of the former owner. I was smitten. I really wanted that car. In 2015, my dream came true.”
As with all things Ferrari, passion plays a fundamental role in this story. As soon as Takeda got his hands on the long-awaited Ferrari Inter 195, he immediately entered the La Festa race with his father. “I encountered a bit of trouble with the engine, so I took the car to Maranello, to the Classiche Department, and asked them to make the necessary repairs.”
Whilst the car was back with Ferrari, Takeda decided that he wanted to have it restored to its original state, which required undoing the modifications made by previous owners. For example, the headlights and side windows were changed to racing style.
Takeda, who picked up the car in Maranello, was ecstatic when he saw his one-of-a-kind 195 Inter Touring Berlinetta for the first time after it had been through the restoration. “Seeing the car come out the same gate from which it had emerged the first time 70 years ago was a very heart-warming experience,” Takeda affirms.
Our interview is coming to an end but there is one more question – the question all Ferraristi expect: “What does Ferrari mean to you?” Takeda reflects a moment, then explains: “Actually, I should say that I’m not terribly well informed on the topic of cars. I just love Ferrari, from the company’s history to its culture and racing. And, of course, Italy. For Japanese people, Italy is the subject of great admiration. It’s just a cool place. I continue to drive because it’s something that I like to do. I’ll do my best at work so that I can continue to drive a Ferrari until the day I die. That’s what it’s all about.”