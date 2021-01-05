FOUR-WHEELED FIRST

An acronym for Ferrari Four, not only did the FF feature four sumptuous seats that cocooned the driver and their fellow occupants, but it was the first four-wheel drive Ferrari.

The combination of high-performance, incredible versatility, superb comfort and sophisticated elegance delighted clients. The FF was quite simply the most versatile car ever produced by Ferrari. But it was how Maranello created this unique blend that is more profound. The reason: an extraordinary Ferrari-patented four-wheel drive system, known as 4RM.