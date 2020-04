While in 1958 the Scuderia could defend itself against Cooper, the team was less fortunate in 1959

The English team used a 2495cm3 engine especially planned for Formula One. Brabham won the first race and the Title, while Ferrari replied with a bigger V6-engine with 2474.5 cm3 and 292 bhp. On the fast tracks the car was superior, but it wasn’t enough this year due to problems with the braking system and parts of the chassis.