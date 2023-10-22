Race recap: Carlos fourth, Charles sixth

It’s time for the United States Grand Prix. At the Circuit of the Americas the air temperature is 30 degrees, the track is at 41.

Start. Charles does not get a perfect start and so Lando Norris leads him into the first corner. Carlos gets off the line really well and passes Lewis Hamilton to go third.

Lap 4. Hamilton passes Carlos, who also has to give best to Max Verstappen on the next lap.

Lap 6. Hamilton now passes Charles.

Lap 11. A great duel between Charles and Verstappen. The Dutchman gets ahead of the Monegasque.

Lap 16. Verstappen pits to change tyres, so Charles and Carlos move up to third and fourth places.

Lap 17. Norris and Sainz pit. Carlos rejoins eighth on a set of new Mediums, while Charles is second.

Lap 20. Carlos passes Daniel Ricciardo and is promoted to sixth when Pierre Gasly pits.

Lap 21. It’s Hamilton’s turn to pit. Charles leads.

Lap 22. Russell pits, Carlos is fifth.

Lap 23. Charles now pits for Hard tyres and rejoins sixth.

Lap 34. Norris makes his second stop and Charles is up to fifth.

Lap 35. Carlos comes in for Hards, rejoining seventh, while Charles is up to third.

Lap 38. Perez pits and Carlos moves up to sixth and halfway round the lap passes Russell for fifth.

Lap 39. Hamilton pits so Charles leads for a lap, but then has to give best to Verstappen. Next time round, Leclerc is passed by Norris.

Lap 43. Hamilton catches and passes Charles.

Lap 50. Carlos passes Charles for fourth place.

Lap 53. Perez passes Charles who drops to sixth.

Finish. The order remains unchanged. Carlos is fourth, Charles is sixth and in the battle for second in the Constructors’ Ferrari loses four points to Mercedes.