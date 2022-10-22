Quali recap: third pole position of the season for Carlos

Clear skies, air temp. 30 degrees, track 31.

Q1. Carlos and Charles wait a few minutes before going out on track on new Soft tyres, They post times of 1’35”297 and 1’35”795 respectively, good enough to make the cut to Q2.

Q2. Once again, neither Charles nor Carlos are in a rush to take to the track. This time they are on used Softs and lap in 1’35”246 and 1’35”590 to make it to the final part of the session.

Q3. For the final phase, Charles and Carlos both have two sets of Softs available. On their first run they set times of 1’34”624 and 1’34”783. On their second runs, they both improve and Carlos sets a time of 1’34”356 to secure pole position with Charles second in 1’34”421. It was the Spaniard’s third career pole, which puts him alongside José Froilan Gonzalez, Giuseppe Farina, Chris Amon and Nigel Mansell on the list of Ferrari polesitters.