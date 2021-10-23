Free practice 3: Carlos second, Charles ninth

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were second and ninth respectively in the third and final free practice session for the United States Grand Prix. The Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow drivers ran exclusively with the Soft tyres completing a total of 33 laps, 16 for the Spaniard and 17 for the Monegasque.

Times. Sainz began with a 1’35”882 and then a 1’34”805 on his second set of tyres, while Charles posted a1’35”688 on his first run, but was unable to improve, as a result of his 1’35” 343 on new Softs being disallowed for exceeding track limits. Qualifying for the United States Grand Prix gets underway at 16 local (23 CET.)

